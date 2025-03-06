PSNI considers appearance on fly-on-the-wall documentary

Northern Ireland’s chief constable has confirmed consideration is being given to the PSNI being featured in a fly-on-the wall documentary.

PSNI chief constable Jon Boutcher said the force is currently working with a local production company and described some of the footage so far as “extremely moving”.

He also expressed hope that it will help “show the true PSNI” to the public and help with recruitment from diverse communities.

PSNI chief constable Jon Boutcher (Liam McBurney/PA)

The former Bedfordshire chief constable told a meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board that he had experience with the channel 4 programme 24 Hour In Police Custody in a former role.

He said it had shown the human side of policing and its challenges.

“It had an incredibly positive effect on local confidence in policing and recruitment from diverse communities, and we’re looking to do the same here,” he said.

“We’ve started that work but it’s incredibly difficult here because of the security here, this is a different operating environment.

“But I think if we can show people the true PSNI which often I don’t think is reflected in the media, what people do day in and day out, and some of the footage that we have seen from the work so far is extremely moving.

“I think that will have a huge impact, but that’s very much in the early phase of what we’re seeking to do.”