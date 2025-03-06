Prince of Wales to learn refereeing skills on visit to FA training course

The Prince of Wales will visit a referee training course next week as part of a campaign to recruit more people from black, Asian and mixed heritage backgrounds into refereeing roles.

William, who is patron of the Football Association, will visit the course at Sporting Khalsa FC in Willenhall, in the West Midlands, on Tuesday March 11.

The visit is a part of the FA’s Reflective and Representative Campaign.

During the visit, William will meet representatives from the FA and Sporting Khalsa to hear about the importance of opening up opportunities in football to young people from diverse backgrounds.

The Prince of Wales is patron of the FA (Mike Egerton/PA)

He will then speak to British Army Lieutenant Levi Gray, a professional referee and trainer on the course, to hear about her career journey.

The prince will finish by being taken on to the pitch to engage with different stations teaching refereeing skills such as whistle tone and flag signals.

He will have the opportunity to practise being a referee in a mini football game alongside participants on the programme.

The course started in July 2023 and combines theory and practical training to support those taking their first steps into officiating.

Participants will be taught key skills needed to referee grassroots football matches safely and effectively.

It is aimed at people aged 14 and over who wish to referee mini football, 9v9 and 11v11 games.