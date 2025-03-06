NHS England’s top doctor to stand down

NHS England’s national medical director is to step down from his role in the summer.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis has been in the job for seven years.

Sir Stephen, 64, handed in his resignation in January.

It is understood his decision is not related to other changes at NHS England – last week its chief executive, Amanda Pritchard, announced she is leaving her job.

Sir Stephen became a household name during the Covid-19 pandemic, regularly appearing at Downing Street press conferences.

He also witnessed the delivery of the first ever Covid-19 jab outside a clinical trial.

The jab was administered in the UK to grandmother Maggie Keenan on December 8, 2020.

Sir Stephen is the most senior doctor in the NHS in England and provides counsel to NHS leadership and other officials.

He also overseas many NHS projects – including the national cardiovascular, respiratory and stroke programmes, the creation of the first national patient safety strategy, and the rollout of medical examiners.

Sir Stephen, a kidney specialist, was appointed national medical director in 2018, before that he was medical director at the Royal Free NHS Trust.

NHS England said Sir Stephen will finish his duties in July.

Until then he will continue to focus on the medical training review for postgraduate doctors, his ongoing work to improve stroke care, as well as “ongoing inquiry commitments”.

Sir Stephen said in a statement: “It has been an immense privilege to serve as national medical director for the NHS and I am incredibly grateful to have been supported by amazing colleagues working across the NHS to boost the experiences of patients.

“I have always been exceptionally proud to work in the NHS and while stepping down from this role, I remain passionate and committed to improving the health of patients and improving the experience of staff.

“My time in post has been dominated by the pandemic and its ongoing impact – I will forever be humbled by the extraordinary work of staff throughout the NHS to the greatest health emergency in a century and I am very proud of the support and advice I was personally able to give to staff, ministers and the public.”

Commenting on his departure, England’s chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, said: “Prof Steve Powis has been a remarkable clinical leader in the NHS during the most difficult crisis in its history.

“His calm, evidence-based advice both to the public in the media and in private helped the NHS meet the huge challenges it faced.

“We are all exceptionally fortunate he was in post over this period.

“He has also consistently championed improvements in patient care across the system throughout his time as national medical director.”

Ms Pritchard and Health Secretary Wes Streeting also praised Sir Stephen.

“His contribution to the NHS and the country was enormous during the pandemic,” Ms Pritchard said. “I am hugely grateful – as I know our colleagues, friends and families are too – for the vital role he played leading the medical profession’s response to a once in a century health emergency.”

Mr Streeting added: “Steve has provided outstanding clinical leadership to the NHS over the last seven years, including during the biggest health emergency our country has faced in modern history. His knowledge, professionalism, and guidance helped the NHS rise to the challenges created by the pandemic.

“Between now and July, I look forward to working with Steve and the new leadership of NHS England under Jim Mackey, as we publish the 10-year plan for health and combine investment with reform to build an NHS fit for the future.”