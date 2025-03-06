NHS England’s medical director to stand down

NHS England’s national medical director is to step down from his role in the summer.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis has been in the job for seven years.

Sir Stephen, 64, handed in his resignation in January.

Sir Stephen regularly appeared on TV screens as part of Downing Street press conferences during the pandemic (PA)

It is understood his decision is not related to other changes at NHS England – last week its chief executive, Amanda Pritchard, announced she is leaving her job.

Sir Stephen became a household name during the Covid-19 pandemic, regularly appearing at Downing Street press conferences.

He also witnessed the delivery of the first ever Covid-19 jab outside a clinical trial.

The jab was administered in the UK to grandmother Maggie Keenan on December 8, 2020.