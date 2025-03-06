NHS England’s medical director says ‘it’s about time’ he steps down

NHS England’s national medical director has resigned seven years after taking up the post, saying it is “about time” he “handed the baton over”.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, who announced he was stepping down on Thursday morning, told the PA news agency: “It’s never a perfect time to leave, but I’ve been thinking about this for some time.”

The director became a household name during the Covid-19 pandemic and was involved in the delivery of the first Covid-19 jab outside a clinical trial.

NHS England said he will finish his duties as the most senior doctor within the service in the country in July.

The director said his decision is unrelated to the surprise resignation of NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard last week, saying it’s “no more complicated” and “it’s about time”.

Sir Stephen Powis after being made a Knight Bachelor (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sir Stephen said the chief executive, who announced her resignation last week with just a month’s notice, provided “incredible leadership” and “has done an incredible job, as everyone has acknowledged”.

The dual exit has raised concerns that a gap could be left in NHS England’s leadership.

Sir Stephen said he has “huge confidence” in Sir James Mackey, the chief executive’s successor, describing him as a “great innovator”.

“Jim knows the NHS inside and out, he’s hugely respected,” the director said.

“I have a huge amount of confidence in him.

“I’m not gone yet, and I’ll be working as hard as ever.”

Sir Stephen said: “It’s not for me to choose my successor, but I have really tried to make sure in my tenure that we have a pipeline of senior clinicians who have got experience in all aspects of what it takes to do this job.

“And I’m very confident that we have those clinicians.”