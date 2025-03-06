MP recalls online abuse as she urges women to continue entering politics

Parliament’s youngest female MP has insisted online abuse should not deter women from entering politics, adding: “There’s a place for you here and we need you.”

Labour’s Rosie Wrighting said several insults have been directed at her, such as “Barbie” and “stupid girl”, and she is aware of “many great women” who have not stood for Parliament because of safety concerns.

The 27-year-old’s voice cracked with emotion as she spoke of how online threats “translate to real life”, including making sure no-one is following her home and worries over her drink being spiked on a night out.

Speaking during the International Women’s Day debate, Ms Wrighting told the House of Commons: “I rise today as the youngest woman in Parliament and the first woman to represent my constituency of Kettering.

“I was also raised by women – my mum, my nan and my aunt Emma.

“I am proudly a Gen Z woman. Like many others my age, I grew up on social media, I watched this series of Love Island, this weekend I’m going to see Sabrina Carpenter and I’m still shocked about Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury’s break-up.

“But absolutely none of that takes away from my ability to serve my constituents.

“Being a young woman in this place has its pitfalls and I know that women MPs bear the brunt of online abuse, making ourselves read daily online comments which criticise our appearance, question our intelligence and threaten our safety.

“In a post when the election was called last year, more people asked me if I had an Only Fans account than about our manifesto pledges.

“Online I am called Barbie, I’m a stupid girl and child playing politics and many more creative things that I can’t say in this House.

“I know many great women who haven’t stood for Parliament because of online abuse or worrying about their safety and this House is worse off because of it.

“My message to women who are thinking about getting into politics is that there’s a place for you here and we need you.”

Labour MP Rosie Wrighting addresses the House of Commons (UK Parliament/House of Commons/PA)

Ms Wrighting added: “The things I see on my screen also translate to real life.

“And when I walk back to my flat tonight, I won’t have my headphones on so I can hear if someone is following me.

“And when I go out with my friends, I won’t put my drink down because I am worried I might be spiked.

“When a man asks for my number on the Tube, all I’m thinking is how I can let him down gently because I’m worried how he might take it if I say no.”

Labour MP Polly Billington (East Thanet) intervened to highlight security warnings issued to candidates for Parliament.

She said: “The advice that we got from a bunch of white men, we kind of looked at each other, us female candidates, and observed almost everything they were suggesting we did – walk in the light, don’t have your headphones on, be careful where you stand on a platform – were basically the advice we’d been given by our mothers at the age of 12.”

Ms Wrighting agreed with her party colleague, adding: “Coming into this place, it’s sad to say that advice wasn’t new to us and it is sadly things we’ve had to learn through our own experiences.”

She went on to say she is surrounded by “many, many great colleagues, great male colleagues” in Parliament, adding: “I know we cannot accelerate action, uplift or empower young women without also engaging young men.

“We have to be clear: we cannot tackle violence against women and girls without supporting young men at this vital point.”