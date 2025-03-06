MP calls for knighthood for rugby league ‘hero’ Billy Boston

MPs have heard calls for a knighthood for rugby league hero Billy Boston “while that’s still possible” to end the “scandal” that no player from the sport has ever been knighted.

Boston, who was born in Wales, scored 478 tries in 487 matches for Wigan after making the rugby switch from union to league in 1953.

The 90-year-old revealed in 2016 he had been living with vascular dementia.

The statue of rugby league stars Martin Offiah, Alex Murphy, Billy Boston, Eric Ashton and Gus Risman is unveiled at Wembley Stadium in 2015 (Paul Harding/PA)

He has been appointed an MBE, the third-highest ranking award within the Order of the British Empire, after CBE and OBE but before a knighthood or damehood.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has campaigned on the issue and previously said it is a “major injustice” that no rugby league player has ever been knighted.

During business questions, Labour MP for Makerfield Josh Simons said: “Mr Speaker, rugby league fans like yourself and others in this chamber will know and love my most famous constituent, Billy Boston.

“Before I came into this chamber, I was informed that Billy is not well, and local councillors in my constituency have started a petition to ensure that he receives a knighthood while that’s still possible.

“It is a scandal that for over a century, no rugby football league hero has received a knighthood, a scandal that we must recognise.

“So does the Leader agree with me that Billy Boston should be Sir Billy Boston, while that’s still possible?”

Commons Leader Lucy Powell replied: “I know Mr Speaker has very strong views about these issues as well, which I share as the former patron of rugby league.

“(Mr Simons) will appreciate I cannot comment on particular nomination applications, but what I can say to him is that I share his concern, which I know, Mr Speaker often takes the opportunity to share that with us now as well, that rugby league, which is a great northern sport, should get better recognition in our honours system.”

Sir Lindsay wished Boston well, adding: “Nobody has ever scored tries like Billy Boston.”