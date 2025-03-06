Mother pleads guilty to causing death of son, nine, by dangerous driving

A 39-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to causing the death of her nine-year-old son by dangerous driving.

Zac Roe, from Andover in Hampshire, died at the scene of the crash in East Woodyates, north Dorset, on March 25 2024.

Dorset Police were called to a report of the accident on the A354 Salisbury Road involving a cattle transporter truck and trailer, a white Ford Transit van and a grey Citroen car.

Nine-year-old Zac Roe (Family handout/PA)

Barbara Roe, of Ludgershall, Wiltshire, appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court where she entered her plea to the single charge.

Judge William Mousley KC ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared on the defendant and adjourned the case for sentencing on May 2.

Charles Gabb, defending, said: “There is a detailed psychiatric report, it’s very detailed and gives important information.”

The judge also imposed an interim driving ban on Roe until the sentencing hearing.

Releasing the defendant on conditional bail, he told her: “You will be sentenced on Friday May 2, if you do not come to court on May 2 without a good reason you will be committing a separate offence for which you could be separately punished.

“Were you to break the conditions of bail you could be arrested and remanded in custody.

“By reason of your plea of guilty to this indictment, you are now disqualified from driving, the period for which you will be disqualified will be decided at the sentencing hearing.”

Following Zac’s death, his father Josh Roe said in a statement: “Words cannot describe the pain I’m feeling, my heart is broken. You are my little angel. I love you more than anything in this world, you are my best buddy.”

Grandfather Chris Roe said: “Zac, there are just no words to find. I just want to thank you for the wonderful and fun-filled memories we shared on your short journey of your life.

“You were taken too soon but memories will last us a lifetime. We will never stop loving you. Your smile and laughter still echoes around my and everyone’s heart. Sweet dreams, our little angel.”