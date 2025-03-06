Minister anticipates ‘difficult questions’ with new train performance displays

New displays of train performance data at stations could lead to “difficult questions” from passengers, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said.

Digital screens at major stations began showing punctuality and reliability figures for the first time on Thursday.

Passengers at smaller stations can view the information online by scanning QR codes.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander (second left) visited Reading station to launch the initiative (Andrew Matthews/PA)

During a visit to Reading station in Berkshire to promote the new initiative, Ms Alexander said she was “ushering in a new era of accountability”.

She told the PA news agency: “We know that the public are impatient for change and want to see improvements.

“I don’t want to pretend that everything is perfect when it’s not, and I think being open and honest in life is a good thing.

“If it means that the public are asking me difficult questions in the short-term about performance, if we can drive sustainable performance in the medium-term then I’m prepared to answer those questions.”

The information being displayed comes from rail regulator the Office of Rail and Road, and relates to four-week periods.

It shows the percentage of trains that arrived within three minutes of the schedule, and the percentage that were cancelled.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander launched the train performance data displays (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Train reliability across Britain is at a record low, with the equivalent of more than one in 25 services cancelled in the year to February 1.

This has been partly blamed on staff shortages, with some operators relying on train crews working paid overtime shifts to fulfil timetables on Sundays.

Ms Alexander said: “I want to see performance improve across the country, and I know that in some parts of the country, performance isn’t what it should be.

“We want a seven-day railway where we know that trains are as likely to turn up on a Sunday as they are on a Monday morning.

“I think transparency is really important. Sunlight is the best disinfectant.

“I need the people that are running trains in one part of the country to look at performance in other parts of the country and say ‘what are they doing that we could be doing more of’.

“I need to get Network Rail and the people that are responsible for the day-to-day running of the trains working closer together.”

The screens also provide information on work operators and what Network Rail are doing locally to improve performance.

Data is available for the 14 operators funded by the Department for Transport (DfT), as well as for other train companies who have agreed it can be displayed.

Analysis by PA found Ealing Broadway in west London was the major station with the worst reliability of services in the four weeks to February 1.

That is out of the 77 stations with more than 10,000 scheduled services in that period.

The equivalent of 7.9% of services at Ealing Broadway, which is used by Elizabeth line and Great Western Railway trains, were cancelled.

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, which represents operators, said the amount of transparency with the data “shows how serious the industry is” about improving performance.

The DfT is consulting on proposals about the way Great British Railways will be run.

The new public sector body will be responsible for overseeing train operations and railway infrastructure.