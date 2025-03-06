Migrants arrive in the UK after crossing English Channel

Migrants have arrived in the UK after making the journey across the English Channel.

Pictures show people wearing life jackets coming ashore in Dover, Kent after disembarking from a Border Force boat on Thursday.

The new arrivals come as the latest Home Office figures show 210 people made the crossing in three boats on Wednesday, bringing the total for the year so far to 3,434.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

This is 15% higher than the same period in 2024 (2,983) and also 16% up on 2023 (2,953) but it is a further jump of 55% compared with 2022 (2,212).

The highest number arriving in one day this year so far stands at 592 people, who crossed the Channel in 11 boats on March 2.

Some 1,378 people have arrived after crossing the Channel in the first five days of the month, data shows.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We all want to end dangerous small boat crossings, which threaten lives and undermine our border security.

“We are delivering real change in our approach through legislation to create new tools, powers, offences and enforcement action which will keep us one step ahead of the people-smuggling gangs.”