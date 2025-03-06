Martin promises Irish help as Starmer seeks trade reset with EU

Ireland will do anything it can to help Sir Keir Starmer’s plan to “reset” the UK’s relationship with the European Union, Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said.

The UK and Ireland are opening the “next chapter” in their relationship, Sir Keir said, as ministers from the two nations discussed plans to increase co-operation.

The Prime Minister and the Taoiseach were in Liverpool with senior ministers from both governments.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Taoiseach Micheal Martin during a business roundtable at the Albert Dock (Phil Noble/PA)

Sir Keir said: “We are having this summit, we are embarking on the next chapter for our two countries, binding them ever closer together in circumstances where we’re living in an ever more volatile world.

“I think that a reset, bringing our countries closer together, is the obvious and right thing to do in any event.”

As well as closer ties with Ireland, Sir Keir is hoping to improve the trading relationship with the European Union and rebuild relations with Brussels after the strain caused by Brexit.

“We’re strengthening our alliance with the EU.

“Now, that doesn’t mean back in the single market or customs union, but it does mean, genuinely, a closer economic relationship, finding practical ways to work more closely, create jobs and deliver economic growth,” Sir Keir said.

The Prime Minister and his Irish counterpart attended a business event at Liverpool’s Albert Dock on Thursday .

Mr Martin said: “It’s an extremely important relationship for Ireland and when the UK economy does well, the Irish economy does well.

“So as far as we are concerned this is a joint effort and endeavour and in that context, as I’ve said to the Prime Minister, anything we can do to facilitate greater harmony and access to the EU markets the better in terms of goods ad services.

Sir Keir Starmer spoke during a reception at the Museum of Liverpool (Phil Noble/PA)

“Or, to put it another way, reduce barriers if that’s possible.”

The two countries are expected to agree a wide-ranging programme of new and enhanced strategic co-operation between Ireland and the UK, entitled UK-Ireland 2030, to be taken forward by both governments through to 2030.

This will include closer collaboration on energy, with a new data-sharing programme to enable commercial developers to increase offshore production.

Mr Martin said: “We’re all in a hurry in terms of the climate change agenda, in terms of the green economy.

“Ireland’s big push is on offshore renewables over the next number of years, we need a bit more know-how on that.”

As part of the summit, Ireland has announced new investments into the UK worth £185.5 million, which the Government says could create more than 2,500 jobs across the country.

On Wednesday Sir Keir and Mr Martin co-hosted a reception to celebrate cultural links between the UK and Ireland.