Kyle Clifford’s murders fuelled by Andrew Tate’s ‘misogyny’, court told

The crossbow and knife murders carried out by triple killer Kyle Clifford were fuelled by the “violent misogyny promoted” by controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate, a court heard.

The 26-year-old former soldier became “enraged” when his 25-year-old ex-girlfriend Louise ended their 18-month relationship – which led to him plotting the “carefully planned and executed” killings on July 9 last year.

Clifford gained access to the family home by deceiving 61-year-old Carol Hunt, the wife of BBC racing commentator John Hunt, before stabbing her to death in a “brutal knife attack”.

After killing Mrs Hunt, the defendant then “lay in wait” for an hour for Louise to enter the house, before restraining, raping and ultimately murdering her with a crossbow.

He then fatally shot 28-year-old Hannah Hunt when she returned to the property in the quiet cul-de-sac of Ashlyn Close in Bushey, Hertfordshire, after work.

On Thursday, Clifford was found guilty by a jury at Cambridge Crown Court of raping Louise after around 45 minutes of deliberations – after they accepted the prosecution’s case that it was a “violent, sexual act of spite”.

Pictures left on floral tributes at Ashlyn Close, Bushey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Less than 24 hours before the murders, Clifford searched for Tate’s podcast, with prosecutor Alison Morgan KC telling the court: “It’s misogynistic, trying to control Louise Hunt in the context of a final act of spite. You can see how the mind was working.”

Clifford was tried in his absence after refusing to leave his cell at HMP Belmarsh, the court was told.

The judge had attempted to accommodate the killer by trying the case at an accessible court for his wheelchair needs and allowing him to attend via video link to give evidence.

Hertfordshire Police Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner said Clifford’s failure to attend his trial was an “absolute act of cowardice”.

He told reporters: “He has put the family through the ordeal of the trial, he has created everything that’s happened over this past week and failing to show his face is completely cowardly.”

Clifford previously admitted three counts of murder, one of false imprisonment against Louise and two counts of possession of offensive weapons – the crossbow and the knife.

As the guilty verdict to the charge of rape was returned on Thursday, cheers could be heard from the public gallery.

Applause could be heard and cries of “yes!”, with one woman pumping her fists and another woman weeping as the verdict was announced.

The judge, Mr Justice Bennathan, said Clifford’s crimes were “dreadful” and were “almost unspeakable”.

A view of the scene in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire, where the wife and two daughters of BBC sports commentator John Hunt were killed (Jacob King/PA)

The killer hid the fact he had relationships with other women during his time with Louise and was signed up to online dating sites Hinge and Bumble.

The court heard customers of Louise’s dog grooming business, based in a pod in the Hunt family’s garden, were using the gate at the side of the house “not realising what was happening” when Mrs Hunt was murdered.

The jury panel was told a faint scream could be heard from the address shortly after Louise entered the house, and she was found to have been restrained with tape at the wrist and ankles.

Hannah is heard on audio at the Hunt family home saying “Kyle I swear to God” after returning home and appearing to find Clifford in the house, the court heard.

Ms Morgan said Hannah messaged her partner, Alex Klein, telling him to “call police… immediately. To mine. Now. Kyle here. Police now. He’s tying us up”.

Clifford’s sister had messaged him on the day of the attacks asking him “what are you playing at?” when she realised he had taken the crossbow out with him.

The defendant told her he was doing nothing “illegal” and that he was shooting it in his friend’s back garden.

Following the attacks, Clifford, who served in the military from 2019 for around three years, became the subject of a manhunt for a number of hours before he was found injured in Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield, north London.

He had shot himself in the chest with the crossbow he had used to kill Louise and Hannah, which left him paralysed from the chest downwards.

Police at the scene in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire (James Manning/PA)

The court heard Louise’s friends and family “hoped that the relationship would come to an end” after they became concerned about the way Clifford treated her.

The jury was told Louise had shared with her friends that he had a “nasty temper” and that he behaved in an “aggressive manner”, with her sister Hannah deeming him to be “disrespectful, rude and arrogant”.

Louise made a note on her phone five days before the murders titled “When you’re sad, look”, which set out how Clifford was “racist”, had “commented he did not like transgender people” and had used “belittling language”.

Ms Morgan said that in the days leading up to the attacks, Clifford had searched for how to purchase a crossbow and had accessed pornography, including for a video of former HMP Wandsworth prison officer Linda De Sousa Abreu, who admitted having sex with a prisoner last year.

The prosecutor said the defendant’s violent intentions were shown “through the use of weapons and his sexual preoccupations”.

Clifford will be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday.