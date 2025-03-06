Husband jailed for three years after killing abusive wife in ‘tragic’ case

A husband who killed his wife after suffering years of abuse at her hands has been jailed for three years.

Charles Graham, 78, strangled his wife of nearly 50 years, Davinia, 67, in their home in Cheltenham after she threatened to stab him.

The retired paramedic snapped and killed her before phoning police to admit what he had done.

Bristol Crown Court heard Mrs Graham had suffered with mental health problems for many years and had been abusive to her husband and family.

Adam Vaitilingam KC, prosecuting, said Mrs Graham had been admitted to hospital on August 22 last year after taking an overdose.

On August 30 doctors determined she was medically fit for discharge, and she was collected by her husband.

After an argument between the pair that led to the police being called, Mrs Graham was readmitted but sent home in a taxi hours later.

In a 999 call made in the early hours of the following day, Graham explained he had killed his wife, who was known as Dee, after she had threatened him.

He told call handlers: “Good morning. I might as well just say it. I’m afraid I killed my wife. I strangled her.

“She was in hospital for overdosing, and she has got mental health issues, and it happened before more than once.

“I was waiting to take her home in the car, and all she did was shout abusively in the street and walk down the middle of the road.

Charles Graham was jailed for three years at Bristol Crown Court (Ben Birchall/PA)

“I called the police, I tried to track down where she had gone, but she turned up tonight, very aggressive, very abusive, threatening me to stab me, and I sort of, well, I lost it, that’s all I can say.

“She literally walked in the door and tried to push past me on the way to the kitchen, threatening that she was going to stab me.

“So I started hitting out, I’m afraid. I’ve always said that if ever I hit her, I wouldn’t be able to stop.

“I’ve got many years of frustration anger inside me. I hit her a couple of times to try and stop her getting past me, and then I pushed her, I put my hands around her throat, and next thing I know, I’m strangling her.”

The court heard the family had suffered several tragedies which had contributed to Mrs Graham’s declining mental health, including the death of a grandson and a daughter.

“The prosecution evidence shows a long history of abusive behaviour by the deceased towards the defendant, much of it likely triggered by a developing mental illness that she had, particularly following the death of one of their daughters a few years ago,” Mr Vaitilingam said.

“But the evidence does paint a significant picture of domestic abuse.”

Paula White, 43, Mrs Graham’s surviving daughter, broke down in tears in court as she described growing up as a child.

“I did not have the best relationship with my mum. She was not the easiest person to get along with,” she said.

“However, since her death, there have been occasions where I missed my mum and the things she used to do for family.

“What I am not missing is the fear I lived in when my mum was alive. I was in fear of visiting or contacting other family members because unfortunately my mum would not be happy if I contacted them.

“This had a big impact on my life and feel a sense of freedom that my mum is no longer here.

“My mum had very complex mental needs and it was my dad who bore the brunt of this for over 40 years.

“He protected my sister and me from many of the things that my mum did.”

Graham, of Fairfield Road, Cheltenham had denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the basis of loss of control.

Mark Cotter KC, defending, said the couple had married in 1975 and had two daughters.

“It’s a very, very sad history, I’m afraid,” he said.

“The defendant tells me that there were so many incidents, it’s just hard to order them and hard to remember the detail of it.

“This is a man who was faced with truly dreadful circumstances over an extended period of time, and it seems simply came to the point where it was too much.”

Judge Peter Blair KC, The Recorder of Bristol, jailed Graham for three years.

“I’ve read much about your case and your barrister has set out some of the history within your family of tragedies to people dying far too young, and most particularly of your wife suffering from complex mental health difficulties,” he said.

“I’ve heard many good things about your usual patience and your management of that extraordinarily difficult situation.

“I pay my respect to your daughter who has described how you bore the brunt of her complex mental needs, she thinks for more than 40 years, and that you protected her and her sister from many of the things that her mum did.”