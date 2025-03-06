Government working to mitigate risk to abuse survivors of emergency phone alerts

The Government is working with charities to ensure the risks posed to domestic abuse survivors by the UK’s emergency alert system are mitigated, a minister has said.

Emergency alerts are sent to phones and tablets with a warning when there is a danger to life nearby, such as severe flooding, fires, or extreme weather.

Labour MP Paulette Hamilton raised concerns that those with secret phones could be put in additional danger as a result of the alerts, which can make a loud, siren-like sound for up to 10 seconds.

Labour MP Paulette Hamilton (Jacob King/PA)

Cabinet Office minister Abena Oppong-Asare told the Commons that guidance on how to disable emergency alerts is being produced.

During Cabinet Office questions, Ms Hamilton, MP for Birmingham Erdington, said: “A secret phone can be a lifeline for survivors of domestic abuse, can the minister tell the House what steps the Government is taking to ensure that when emergency alerts are sent, survivors of domestic abuse are not put in any additional danger?”

Ms Oppong-Asare replied: “The whole purpose of the emergency alert is to make people safer, so we are mindful of the potential risks which could pose to people with secret phones, such as victims of domestic abuse.

“We are continuing to work with domestic abuse charities and organisations that support victims to mitigate this risk, including by producing guidance to disabling emergency alerts.”

Isabelle Younane, head of external affairs at Women’s Aid, said: “Women’s Aid has been issuing concerns over the emergency alerts for some time now, so are pleased that these are being recognised in Parliament.

“For many survivors, a second phone is a lifeline, allowing them to connect with family and friends when they have been isolated by their perpetrator. These second phones can also be used for safety planning and can be essential to a survivor being able to flee.

“The emergency alerts pose a risk because an abuser could discover a survivors’ second phone, exposing any plans to leave they may have been making and their connection to their support network, potentially escalating abuse.

“It is important that survivors know how to turn these alerts off, to help mitigate the risk of them being found in the case that they go off. Information on this can be found on our website.”