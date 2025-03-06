Family’s heartbreaking tribute to tragic Manchester United fan Poppy

The 10-year-old girl killed after being struck by an electric car on a sports pitch was a “force of nature” who wanted to play for Manchester United, her devastated family have said.

Poppy Atkinson, from Kendal, died on Wednesday after being hit by the electric BMW i4 automatic at the town’s rugby club shortly before 5pm.

A 40-year-old man, from Lancaster, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody and police said it is not thought to have been a “deliberate act”.

In a tribute issued by Cumbria Police, her family said: “Poppy was the focal point of our lives, everything for us revolved around Poppy’s love for football.

“Poppy touched so many lives, it was easy to see why, her energy, character, spirit and passion for football was infectious and touched huge numbers of people.

“Poppy was 100% determined to be a professional footballer.”

“Many who know her, and who know her determination to improve and win, had no doubt she would achieve her goal to one day to play for Manchester United.”

A general view of Kendal Rugby Club in Cumbria (Video/PA)

Her family said she idolised United and England players Ella Toone and Kobbie Mainoo as well as Lioness Georgia Stanway and former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi “to name a few”.

They said she was “a small, petite and beautiful 10-year-old, yet she played up an age group and proudly represented the Kendal United and county U12 teams”.

“Poppy earned her place through her determination and her technical mastery on the pitch, her skill was envied by most that she played with and against.”

Poppy was a year older than seven-year-old brother Edward who “worshipped the ground Poppy walked on, he only ever wanted to be like her”.

“Poppy would coach and support Edward with his football, it was so beautiful to see.

“The hole in our lives and so many around us that Poppy leaves is enormous, we will never be whole again.

“This world has lost a spirit like no other, she was a force of nature.

“She was so special, she was too good for this world.”

The incident took place at Kendal Rugby Club in Cumbria (Video/PA)

An eight-year-old girl, from Kendal, was also hit by the vehicle and was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not life-threatening.

Players and coaches from Kendal United Football Club are said to have witnessed the “horrific event”.

It is understood that youth players from the GT7 football academy, run by former Morecambe and Bradford City forward Garry Thompson, were also at the ground.

In a message shared on social media, Kendal United Football Club said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families at this terribly sad time.

“We know that some Kendal United players and coaches witnessed this horrific event and as a club we would ask anyone affected to contact the committee who will offer support and help, where needed, at this incredibly sad time.”