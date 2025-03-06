Downing Street plays down concerns Trump could undermine UK’s nuclear deterrent

Downing Street has sought to play down concerns that US President Donald Trump could undermine the UK’s nuclear deterrent.

Officials stressed that the UK has operational independence over the Trident missiles on the Royal Navy’s submarines, although there is a “longstanding, close relationship with the US”.

The Trident missiles which carry the UK’s nuclear warheads are US-designed and loaded on to Vanguard submarines in Georgia.

Former ambassador to the US Sir David Manning warned on Wednesday: “It’s very difficult to imagine what we are going to do to defend ourselves if, for example – and this is very hypothetical – the Trump administration decides that it is going to end our nuclear co-operation deal or if Trump moves out of Nato.”

He said those scenarios were “inconceivable” until six weeks ago when Mr Trump returned to the White House but “I think we now have to address them – it doesn’t mean that they will happen, but I think they are on the table”.

But a No 10 spokesman said: “The UK’s nuclear deterrent is completely operationally independent.

“Only the UK Prime Minister can authorise the firing of our nuclear weapons.

“The UK has a longstanding, close relationship with the US on all defence nuclear issues.

“Our extant long-term arrangements provide for co-operation and collaboration which has been, and continues to be, of considerable mutual benefit to both nations.”

He added: “The Prime Minister has been absolutely clear that the US is a reliable ally.

“It’s our closest ally on defence and security, and that relationship endures and will continue to do so.”