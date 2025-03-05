Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter of four paddleboarders

A paddleboard tour company owner has pleaded guilty to five charges in connection with the deaths of four people in 2021.

Nerys Bethan Lloyd, 39, from Aberavon, South Wales, appeared before Swansea Crown Court charged with four counts of gross negligence manslaughter and one offence under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Lloyd, who appeared in the dock wearing a blue shirt and dark trousers and using crutches, pleaded guilty to all charges.

Morgan Rogers, Nicola Wheatley, Paul O’Dwyer and Andrea Powell (Family Handout/PA)

Mrs Justice Dame Mary Stacey set a sentencing date of April 15.

The judge said she “suspected it was in everyone’s interest for it to be dealt with without delay”, saying it had been some time since the incident occurred.

Lloyd was released on unconditional bail until the sentencing.

The charges relate to an incident on the River Cleddau in Pembrokeshire on October 30 2021, which resulted in the deaths of Paul O’Dwyer, 42, Andrea Powell, 41, Morgan Rogers, 24, and Nicola Wheatley, 40.

Lloyd was the owner and sole director of Salty Dog Co Ltd, which organised the paddleboarding tour.

There were four survivors of the incident.

Lloyd acted as the instructor on the day of the incident alongside Mr O’Dwyer, who was killed.

The Crown Prosecution Service said there had been heavy flooding on the day, with the river running fast and severe weather warnings in place.

As the group approached the weir, the three participants were pulled over the top and became trapped.

Mr O’Dwyer, who initially exited the river safely, re-entered in an attempt to rescue the others, but was immediately dragged over the weir.

All four victims died due to drowning.

Lisa Rose, specialist prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service special crime division, said: “This was an avoidable tragedy.

“Despite going to check the state of the river before departing on the tour, Nerys Lloyd failed to inspect the weir.

“The majority of participants had limited experience, and Lloyd was not qualified to take paddleboarders out in such hazardous conditions.

“There was no safety briefing or formal risk assessments, and the participants were not advised that they would be traversing a weir or instructed on options to get out of the water.

“Final decisions to continue with the event were Lloyd’s decision, and as a result she held complete and entire responsibility.

“I hope these convictions provide some sense of justice for those affected and our thoughts remain with the families and friends of the victims at this time.”