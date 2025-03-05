What the papers say – March 5

The nation’s papers are led by Volodymyr Zelensky saying he is ready to seek a peace deal in the war with Russia.

The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian, The Times and Daily Mail all lead with the Ukrainian president declaring he stands “ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts”.

The story is also carried by the i, which says Defence Secretary John Healey is heading to Washington to meet with US counterpart Pete Hegseth.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror, Daily Express, Metro and Daily Star all lead with criticism of US vice president JD Vance, after he suggested in an interview that British troops “haven’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years”.

The Financial Times reports stocks fell in Europe as a result of Donald Trump implementing tariffs on Canada and Mexico.