UK and Ireland to announce closer collaboration on energy at summit

The Prime Minister and the Irish Taoiseach are set to announce closer collaboration on energy production at a joint summit on Thursday.

Sir Keir Starmer and Micheal Martin will agree to a new data-sharing programme, with the aim that commercial developers will be able to increase offshore energy production.

Officials hope the new deal will speed up investments and developments in infrastructure.

The first in a series of UK-Ireland summits will take place in the North West on Thursday, after Sir Keir and Mr Martin co-hosted a cultural reception on Wednesday evening.

The leaders are due to host a roundtable meeting with industry figures from a number of sectors across the UK and Ireland, including tech and energy.

Sir Keir said: “Energy security and national security are two sides of the same coin, that is why we must work with our allies and partners across the world to protect the hardworking British people from external factors driving up household bills.

“As our closest neighbour, our partnership with Ireland is testament to the importance of working with international partners to deliver for people at home.

“Now more than ever we must work with like-minded partners in the pursuit of global peace, prosperity and security.”

Mr Martin will be joined by Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris, who is also the country’s defence and foreign affairs minister for the summit plenary meeting on Thursday.

The Taoiseach labelled the summit “one of the most significant bilateral engagements” between the two governments “in a generation”.

He said it “shows the resolve of Prime Minister Keir Starmer and I to put in place the building blocks to bring strategic co-operation between our two countries to a new level”.

As part of the summit, Ireland has announced new investments into the UK worth £185.5 million, which the Government says could create more than 2,500 jobs across the country.

Among the other British ministers expected to attend the summit are Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn.