Trial of Noel Clarke’s libel claim against The Guardian publisher due to begin

The High Court trial of Noel Clarke’s libel claim against the publisher of The Guardian newspaper is set to begin.

The 49-year-old is suing Guardian News and Media (GNM) over a series of articles, including one from April 2021, which said 20 women who knew Clarke in a professional capacity had come forward with allegations of misconduct.

In a statement when the articles were published, Clarke “vehemently” denied “any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing”.

GNM has said it will defend its reporting as being true and in the public interest.

The trial of the libel and data protection claims is now due to begin on Wednesday, lasting between four and six weeks with a Guardian spokesperson previously saying that 32 women are set to give evidence against Clarke.

The trial in London is expected to only deal with liability, and not the assessment of any damages if Clarke is successful.

Guardian News and Media is defending the libel claims (John Stillwell/PA)

Clarke made his first TV appearance more than 20 years ago in the Channel 4 series Metrosexuality, and gained fame for his roles as Mickey Smith in Doctor Who and Wyman Norris in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.

He later wrote and starred in the acclaimed film trilogy Kidulthood, Adulthood and Brotherhood, and directed two of them.

Clarke was first recognised by Bafta in 2009, when he won the Rising Star prize, before being awarded the outstanding British contribution to cinema award in 2021.

Following the allegations reported in The Guardian, Bafta suspended his membership and his outstanding British contribution to cinema award.

Clarke filed a libel claim against the publisher in April 2022, and has attended several of the preliminary hearings in the case.

The trial before Mrs Justice Steyn is due to begin on Wednesday at 10.30am.