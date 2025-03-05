Three brothers admit guilt over fatal pub brawl

Three brothers accused over a pub fight which ended in the death of a 39-year-old man have admitted their guilt mid-way through their Old Bailey trial.

Mark Barrs was fatally stabbed during a brawl outside The Old Hat pub in Ealing, west London, last April 6.

Brothers Cleveland McEntee, 40, Leon Woods, 42, and Tron McEntee, 35, had been on trial at the Old Bailey accused of his murder and violent disorder.

As the prosecution was drawing to a close on Wednesday, Cleveland McEntee admitted Mr Barrs’ murder.

Woods pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter and Tron McEntee pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

The pleas were accepted and Woods and Tron McEntee were formally cleared of murder by the jury.

The Old Hat pub in Ealing (Alamy/PA)

Previously, prosecutor Anthony Orchard KC had told how police were called to The Old Hat pub at 7.46pm on the night of the killing.

Officers found Mr Barrs lying on the pavement by a white van with a stab wound to the chest.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was declared dead at 8.49pm.

Inquiries revealed there had been a fight in the courtyard of a nearby pub involving Mr Barrs and at least five others, including the defendants.

During the altercation, Cleveland McEntee had produced a knife and stabbed Mr Barrs in the chest, it was alleged.

Mr Orchard said the fight appeared to have erupted after a dispute between Mr Barrs and Woods, who had been drinking in the pub.

Woods then contacted his two brothers and the row resumed after the siblings arrived.

They moved outside to the courtyard where the fight “kicked off”, Mr Orchard had said.

Following their guilty pleas, Judge Rebecca Trowler KC asked the jury to enter formal verdicts.

Woods, of Ealing, Cleveland McEntee, of Hammersmith, and Tron McEntee of Perivale, will be sentenced on Tuesday March 11.