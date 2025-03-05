Starmer reaffirms Cornwall’s national minority status on St Piran’s Day

Sir Keir Starmer has said the Government is committed to national minority status for Cornwall during a St Piran’s Day Prime Minister’s Questions.

St Piran’s Day, or the Feast of Saint Piran, is the national day of Cornwall, held on 5 March every year.

A number of MPs wore daffodil pins, in reference to the flowers traditionally laid at St Piran’s cross, located among the sand dunes of Penhale Sands, between Perranporth and Newquay.

Pupils from Porthleven school wave Union flags and St Piran’s flags in Porthleven, Helston, Cornwall (Ben Birchall/PA)

During PMQs, Labour MP for Camborne and Redruth, Perran Moon, called on Sir Keir to reaffirm the Government’s commitment to national minority status for Cornwall.

The Cornish people were first recognised as a national minority group in 2014.

It means they are classified under the European Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities, the same as the UK’s other Celtic people – the Scots, the Welsh and the Irish.

Mr Moon told MPs: “Happy St Piran’s Day to the hundreds of thousands of people in Cornwall and around the world who are today celebrating St Piran’s Day.

“Will the Prime Minister confirm our Government’s commitment to national minority status for Cornwall and will he join me in wishing Cornish folk the world over a very happy St Piran’s Day?”

Sir Keir Starmer replied: “Let me wish him, his constituents and everyone in Cornwall a very happy St Piran’s Day.

“We do recognise Cornish national minority status, not just the proud language, the history and the culture of Cornwall, but its bright future, and I know that he and Cornish colleagues will continue to be powerful voices for Cornwall.”

Neither St Piran’s Day nor St David’s Day on March 1 are bank holidays.

St George’s Day, celebrated in England on April 23, is also not a bank holiday.

But people in Northern Ireland and Scotland receive bank holidays to mark patron saints’ feast days – St Patrick’s Day on March 17 and St Andrew’s Day on November 30.