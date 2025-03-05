Starmer accused of lying by Tory frontbencher during Prime Minister’s Questions

Sir Keir Starmer was accused of lying by a Conservative frontbencher during Prime Minister’s Questions, before the comment was quickly withdrawn.

In the Commons, Victoria Atkins could be heard shouting “that is a lie” following a question on the Government’s policy to charge VAT on private school fees.

According to Parliament’s guide to procedure, MPs should not accuse other MPs of lying during proceedings because this could bring the House into disrepute.

Conservative frontbencher Victoria Atkins

Failure to withdraw an unparliamentary statement, in line with convention, could result in suspension by the Speaker.

At PMQs, Conservative former minister Sir Oliver Dowden had urged the Prime Minister to “look again at the failures” of imposing VAT on private schools.

The policy, which came into effect earlier this year, aims to raise money to fund state schools by applying 20% VAT to private school education and boarding fees.

Sir Oliver, MP for Hertsmere, described the policy as “a double hit to aspiration”.

He added: “First, the parents, many of whom (are) not wealthy, who have described the significant sacrifices they have made to send their children to these schools.

“And secondly, to the excellent local state schools, including the one that I attended, which simply do not have the places, meaning this policy won’t even save money.”

Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts

Sir Keir replied: “I don’t doubt the aspirations of all parents in relation to their children, but I mean all parents, what we’ve been able to do is to make sure we release the funding to ensure that our state secondary schools have the teachers they need.

“And there’s no point the party opposite pretending… their interest in state education, when they left them without the teachers they needed.”

Ms Atkins, who is the shadow environment secretary, could then be heard shouting “that is a lie” from the frontbench.

Intervening, Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “I presume, something was said that shouldn’t have been said, I’m sure the member would like to withdraw what was said, if they’ve anything about them.”

Ms Atkins then withdrew the comment.

Elsewhere at PMQs, Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts accused Sir Keir of “imposing further hardship on the poorest”, as she suggested a change in the fiscal rules to fund the recent increase in defence spending.

The Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP said: “By cosying up to Putin, Trump is making Europe less safe. We all recognise the need for Europe to adapt, Germany is changing its fiscal rules to boost investment in defence and infrastructure, creating a £500 billion euro fund to strengthen its future.

“Will the Prime Minister please consider a similar approach, focusing on strategic investment, rather than imposing further hardship on the poorest through cuts to welfare and cuts to international aid?”

The Prime Minister replied: “I think it’s very important that if we’re to increase defence spending, which we are, to have that fully costed, fully funded, and to put that plan before the House, which is what I did last week.

“But she talks about fiscal rules, she talks about funding, I have to say it was highly regrettable that Plaid voted against £1.6 billion to fund public services in Wales. She needs to explain how that helps her constituents and the people of Wales.”