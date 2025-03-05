Signalling failure causes major disruption for commuters

Commuters using a major railway line are suffering severe disruption because of a signalling failure.

Great Western Railway (GWR) said its services between London Paddington and Reading were suspended on Wednesday morning because of the fault in Twyford, Berkshire.

This affected services to and from the West Country and South Wales.

Some trains were re-routed to London Waterloo.

The route later reopened, but disruption was expected to continue until 1pm because trains and crews were out of position.

Transport for London (TfL) was unable to run Elizabeth line trains between Maidenhead and Reading until the signalling issue was fixed.