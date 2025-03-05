Prime Minister and Taoiseach pledge to work together ahead of inaugural summit

The Prime Minister and Irish premier have pledged to work together in an “uncertain world” as they met ahead of the first in a series of annual summits.

Sir Keir Starmer and Taoiseach Micheal Martin spoke at a reception at the Museum of Liverpool on Wednesday evening ahead of the first in a series of annual UK-Ireland summits due to take place in the city region on Thursday.

Thanking the Prime Minister for his “proactivity in resetting the British Irish relationship”, Mr Martin said: “While we gather here this week, we are conscious also that this is a changing and uncertain world and, in that context, the case for an active, engaged and close partnership between our two countries has never been greater.

“Relationships matter. The Irish British relationship matters greatly to all of us gathered here this evening.”

Ahead of St Patrick’s Day, the Prime Minister said he hoped the evening would be an “early celebration of everything Irish and everything that binds the UK and Ireland together”.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaks during a reception at Museum of Liverpool (Cameron Smith/PA)

He said: “We can do much more when we work together with others and as I’ve said before, I don’t believe that the relationship between the UK and Ireland has ever reached its full potential and I’m delighted that now, with this summit, we’re going to change all of that.

“What an opportunity.”

Referencing his visit to Ireland last September, he said: “As the first visit by a UK Prime Minister in five years, and despite all of the turbulence in recent times, it was a reminder of just how strong those ties are that bind us together.

“It was a really important moment for me personally, but a really important moment for the United Kingdom and for Ireland to have that first visit so early in my tenure as Prime Minister.

“So, I’m really delighted that the Irish delegation is here today to continue strengthening that friendship as we work to bring huge benefits to the people of both countries by delivering greater trade, prosperity and security.”

The event comes after both governments signalled a desire for a “reset” in relations, which had been put under strain throughout Brexit and the previous Conservative government’s laws to deal with legacy issues of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and Liverpool City Region metro mayor Steve Rotheram were among other politicians at the reception, along with business leaders and representatives of Irish community groups.

On Thursday morning the two leaders will also host a round table with businesses across the tech, energy, construction and manufacturing sectors, which have operations on both sides of the Irish Sea.

They are expected to agree what is being described as a “wide-ranging programme of new and enhanced strategic co-operation” between Ireland and the UK, to be taken forward by both governments through to 2030.

Mr Martin will be joined by Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris, who is also the country’s defence and foreign affairs minister for the summit plenary meeting later on Thursday.

The Irish delegation also includes Education Minister Helen McEntee, Climate, Energy and Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien, and Justice and Home Affairs Minister Jim O’Callaghan.