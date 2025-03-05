Pictures released of pensioner allegedly killed by teenage girls in street

Pictures have been released of a 75-year-old man allegedly killed by three teenage girls in a north London street as police continue to appeal for witnesses.

Fredi Rivero was surrounded by the trio who pushed, shoved, kicked and punched him – with one of the defendants filming the incident on her phone, it is alleged.

The pensioner was attacked on Seven Sisters Road in Islington at around 11.35pm on Thursday last week, and died in hospital the next day, Highbury Corner Youth Court heard earlier this week.

CCTV of Fredi Rivero (Met Police)

Three teenage girls, aged 14, 16 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, but were later charged with manslaughter.

Mr Rivero, thought to be a Bolivian national, was near a bus stop when the teenagers got off a bus before surrounding him, the court heard.

Detective Inspector Devan Taylor, of the Metropolitan Police, said he was was a “much loved father” whose family is “devastated by his death”.

“Three girls have been charged in connection with this investigation and we continue at pace with our inquiries,” he added.

“If you remember seeing Fredi or have any information which could support with the investigation, please contact us.”

The girls, who cannot be named because of their age, will appear at the Old Bailey on March 31.