More than 1,000 migrants cross Channel in first four days of month, figures show

More than 1,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel in the first four days of the month, figures show.

Some 1,168 people made the journey from March 1 to 4, bringing the total number of arrivals for the year so far to 3,224.

This is the first record of more than 1,000 arrivals in four days so far this year, according to PA analysis of Home Office figures.

(PA Graphics)

The number of arrivals is 8% higher than the same point last year (2,983) and also 9% up on 2023 (2,953), but it is a further jump of 46% compared with 2022 (2,212).

The highest number arriving in one day this year so far stands at 592 people, who crossed the Channel in 11 boats on March 2.

Latest figures show 326 people made the journey in six boats on Tuesday.

The arrivals come as the Home Secretary visited France last week to further co-operate on Channel crossings, while Government plans to crack down on people smuggling in the new Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill continues through Parliament.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We all want to end dangerous small boat crossings, which threaten lives and undermine our border security.

“We are delivering real change in our approach through legislation to create new tools, powers, offences and enforcement action which will keep us one step ahead of the people-smuggling gangs.”