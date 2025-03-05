Meghan welcomes readers to ‘feeling of my home’ in first newsletter

The Duchess of Sussex has welcomed readers to the “feeling of my home” as she shared the first newsletter for her new lifestyle brand.

Meghan officially launched her As Ever brand earlier this week just hours after her series With Love, Meghan began on Netflix.

Writing in the newsletter, she told readers that “small yet meaningful moments of connection are where we can all find the magic in the everyday”.

“When I think of the things I look forward to most, I usually find them in the unexpected, in the thoughtful gesture, in the small details that show care,” Meghan said.

Products advertised in the newsletter include shortbread cookie mix with flower sprinkles that “remind me of my time in England”, and crepe mix “inspired by my time visiting France as a student”.

“The single dahlia hand-plucked from your garden and shared with a friend instead of the grandeur of a large bouquet,” the newsletter continued.

“The simplicity of a grilled cheese sandwich cut into small triangles and dunked into tomato soup with your kids. Or one of my favourites – making breakfast for dinner.

“Those small yet meaningful moments of connection are where we can all find the magic in the everyday.

“They say it’s the thought that counts,” she writes, “but I would go a step further – it’s the thought that counts the most.”

Meghan’s updated website revealed her first products were raspberry jam, and the flower sprinkles she repeatedly promotes throughout the show.

Her new eight-part series, which sees the former Suits actress give hosting tips and cooking with her celebrity friends, has been savaged by critics.

The Duke of Sussex makes just one appearance at the end of the final episode when he joins Meghan, her mother Doria Ragland and friends for an outdoor celebratory brunch.

The show is being viewed as a make-or-break moment for the Sussexes, who signed a multimillion-pound deal with Netflix in 2020, with their most successful output being their controversial Harry & Meghan documentary, which features accusations against the royal family.

The duchess renamed her lifestyle brand As Ever, switching from the name American Riviera Orchard just weeks before the launch after facing trademarking setbacks, with Netflix now a new partner in her business.

As Ever trademark applications include a vast range of products from shower gels, incense, pet shampoo and gardening trowels to cutlery, stationery, diaries, paper party decorations, wrapping paper, ornamental non-precious stones, bird houses, honey stirrers, jams, marmalades and tea sets.

Before marrying Harry, Meghan closed down her lifestyle website called The Tig.