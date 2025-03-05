Man murdered in Dungannon named as Adam Krzan

A man killed in Co Tyrone last week has been named as Adam Krzan.

The 71-year-old was found with serious injuries at a flat in the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon on Thursday evening, and later died.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) launched a murder inquiry.

Two men, aged 33 and 30, arrested on suspicion of murder – as well as a 27-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice – remained in custody on Wednesday.

A second 30-year-old man has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham Orr has urged anyone with information about what happened to Mr Krzan to speak to police.

“My thoughts at this time are first and foremost with Mr Krzan’s family and friends who are left trying to come to terms with their loss,” he said.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances.

“I am asking anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact detectives on 101. Please quote reference 1576 of 27/02/25.”