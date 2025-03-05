Man in court on murder charge after woman found dead at home

A 33-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead at her home in South Wales.

Matthew Battenbough, of no fixed address, was remanded into custody during the short hearing at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The defendant, who wore a grey tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

Battenbough is accused of murdering Leanne Williams at her home in Gomer Road in the Townhill area of Swansea on February 27.

District Judge Christopher James sent the case to Swansea Crown Court for a hearing on Thursday.

Matthew Battenbough being led into Swansea Magistrates’ Court (George Thompson/PA)

He told Battenbough: “I’m sending you to Swansea Crown Court for trial. Until then you are remanded into custody.”

A Home Office post-mortem examination found that 47-year-old Ms Williams had suffered significant injuries “consistent with an assault”, South Wales Police said.

On Tuesday evening, Detective Superintendent Mark O’Shea said: “We are still piecing together Leanne’s last known movements from 6pm on Monday February 24 to 2.20pm the following Thursday, when she was found by officers.

“Anyone who lives in or who has travelled through Gomer Road or surrounding areas during this time are asked to check their private CCTV or dashcam footage for anything that may be relevant. It doesn’t matter how insignificant it may seem.

“We particularly want to hear from people who knew Leanne and who have not yet spoken with officers.”