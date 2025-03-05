Kate and King to make return to annual Commonwealth Day service next week

The Prince and Princess of Wales are to join the King and Queen for the annual Commonwealth Day service next week.

Both Kate and Charles missed the key event in the royal calendar last year after being diagnosed with cancer.

The princess is still making a gradual return to public duties after confirming she is in remission.

The Queen with the Prince of Wales last year when both the King and Kate missed the service (Henry Nicholls/PA)

William, Kate, Charles and Camilla will also gather with the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester for the service on Monday in Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace announced.

This year’s Commonwealth Day theme is Together We Thrive, which celebrates the “enduring spirit of the Commonwealth family”.

Charles, who is Head of the Commonwealth, gives an annual address each year to the family of 56 nations, but last year pre-recorded a video message after postponing his public-facing duties for around three months.

Kate on a visit to Pontypridd Market last week (Aaron Chown/PA)

Kate was diagnosed with cancer after having abdominal surgery at the start of last year and revealed at the end of March that she was undergoing chemotherapy.

She has carried out a number of engagements this year, revealing in January she is in remission, as she continues her return to public life, including visiting Pontypridd ahead of St David’s Day last week.