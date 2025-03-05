Jurors selected in Constance Marten baby death retrial

Jurors have been selected for the retrial of aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner, who are accused over the death of their baby.

Marten, 37, and Mark Gordon, 50, are charged with the manslaughter by gross negligence of their daughter Victoria and causing or allowing her death in early 2023.

On Wednesday, a panel of 20 potential jurors was selected ahead of their retrial at the Old Bailey.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC told them not to carry out any internet research and return to court on Thursday.

Jurors were told that prosecutor Tom Little KC will open the case on Monday.

The defendants, of no fixed address, have denied the charges against them.

The trial is expected to go on for up to eight weeks.