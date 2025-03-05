Hundreds of jobs ‘under threat at TikTok’s Ireland operation’

Hundreds of jobs at TikTok in Ireland are reportedly under threat.

Around 300 roles are in danger amid a global redundancy programme at the video-sharing platform.

There are almost 3,000 staff employed by TikTok in Ireland, and RTE reported that the Irish Government has been told around 300 jobs are at risk.

The Department of Enterprise said it has received a redundancy notification from TikTok.

“The department received a collective redundancy notification in relation to potential redundancies at TikTok Technology Limited on 4 March 2025,” a spokesperson for the department said.

“Any further queries should be directed to the company,” they added.

TikTok’s Dublin offices were moved to The Sorting Office at the Docklands in December 2023.

TikTok has been contacted for a response.