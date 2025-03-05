Four in 10 Britons think women’s equality now discriminates against men – poll

Four in 10 adults in Great Britain think efforts to promote women’s equality have gone so far that men are being discriminated against, according to polling.

Findings from a major global survey ahead of International Women’s Day suggested just over half of men (51%) felt this way, compared with a third of women (33%).

Research, by Ipsos UK and the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership at King’s College London (KCL), involved surveys conducted across 30 countries including Spain, Australia, Ireland and Japan.

Women and Equalities Minister Bridget Phillipson, who is also Education Secretary, is set to discuss the survey findings on Wednesday at an event with former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard.

A greater proportion of adults in Great Britain (42%) agreed with the statement, “We have gone so far in promoting women’s equality that we are discriminating against men”, than countries including Canada (40%), the US (39%) and Germany (33%).

Ireland had the same percentage (42%) in agreement with the statement, although more men (56%) felt this way, with 29% of women agreeing.

Taking all countries together, young men were more likely than older age groups to feel women’s equality discriminates against men.

Some 57% of Gen Z adults – aged 18 to 29 – felt this way compared with 44% of so-called Baby Boomers (aged 60-80).

Among women, Millennials – aged 30-45 – were most likely to feel this way (39%), with Baby Boomers least likely to (29%).

While the research also suggested around half (51%) of people perceived there to be tension between men and women in their country, younger people were more likely to feel this was the case.

According to the polling, Gen Z were more likely to say this (59%) than Baby Boomers (40%).

Kelly Beaver, Ipsos chief executive, said the “‘battle of the sexes’ has emerged as a salient force within Gen Z”.

She added: “Despite a majority of our 30-country sample saying that gender equality is important to them personally, we continue to see divergent attitudes toward gender equality more broadly, particularly among this younger cohort.”

The data “underscores the urgent need for nuanced conversations and inclusive solutions that address the concerns of all genders”, she said, “particularly when considered against the backdrop of recent elections in the US and Germany, where young men were significantly more likely than young women to back right-wing political parties”.

Professor Heejung Chung, one of the KCL researchers, said “significant divisions remain in how people perceive gender equality in many societies, including Britain”.

She said the divide “is often fuelled by politicians and media who capitalise on a zero-sum-game narrative – framing the advancement of women as the cause of broader societal grievances, such as the decline of well-paid, secure jobs”.

She added: “It is essential to promote a growth mindset, reinforcing the idea that gender equality can benefit everyone. We remain committed to demonstrating how advancing gender equality improves the lives of both men and women, strengthens society, and drives business success.”