Child dies after being hit by car on rugby pitch

A child has died and another has been injured after they were hit by a car on a sports pitch in Cumbria.

Officers were called to Kendal Rugby Club shortly before 5pm on Wednesday, Cumbria Police said.

The driver of a black BMW i40, a man aged in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, the force added.

The second child involved was treated by paramedics.

The area on Shap Road has been cordoned off and investigators are at the scene.

The immediate family members of the two children have been informed, police said.

Police are treating the collision as an isolated incident and there is no suggestion that it was terror-related, the force said.