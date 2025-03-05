Boy shot dead in south London by assailant dressed as delivery driver on moped
Police have named the teenager killed in Stockwell on Tuesday afternoon as Lathaniel Burrell.
A 16-year-old boy killed in south London was shot dead by an assailant dressed as a food delivery driver on a moped.
The Metropolitan Police named the teenager as Lathaniel Burrell, with local residents paying tribute to him as a “very bright” pupil.
Officers were called at around 3pm on Tuesday to reports of the shooting in Paradise Road, Stockwell, and the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.
An eyewitness told BBC London that a man dressed as a food delivery driver riding a moped took out a gun and fired when two boys came downstairs at a block of flats, while a man who said he was the boy’s uncle told the PA news agency: “They came on a moped dressed as Deliveroo drivers.”
No arrests have yet been made in connection with the shooting.