Boy shot dead in south London by assailant dressed as delivery driver on moped

A 16-year-old boy killed in south London was shot dead by an assailant dressed as a food delivery driver on a moped.

The Metropolitan Police named the teenager as Lathaniel Burrell, with local residents paying tribute to him as a “very bright” pupil.

Floral tributes have been left near the scene of the fatal shooting (Lucy North/PA)

Officers were called at around 3pm on Tuesday to reports of the shooting in Paradise Road, Stockwell, and the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

An eyewitness told BBC London that a man dressed as a food delivery driver riding a moped took out a gun and fired when two boys came downstairs at a block of flats, while a man who said he was the boy’s uncle told the PA news agency: “They came on a moped dressed as Deliveroo drivers.”

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the shooting.