Boy, 16, dies after being shot in south London

A 16-year-old boy has died after being shot in Stockwell, south London, on Tuesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police were called at 3.21pm to reports of a shooting in Paradise Road.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics from London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Forensic Services at the scene in Paradise Road, Clapham (James Manning/PA)

A police statement said officers are working to identify the teenager and contact his next of kin.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, which took place not far from Stockwell Tube station.

Superintendent Gabriel Cameron, who is leading the local policing response, said: “This is an enormously shocking incident which I imagine will cause huge distress to the local community.

“Our thoughts are with the young boy’s family at this devastating time.

“Local officers are on the scene gathering CCTV and speaking to witnesses to piece together what has happened.

“They will be supported by specialist homicide investigators shortly.

“Please rest assured we will work around the clock to identify and find those responsible.”

The force said a crime scene and cordons remain in place while emergency services carry out inquiries.

The death was described as a “life wasted” by Florence Eshalomi, the MP Vauxhall and Camberwell Green.

She also said she was “very sad” to hear of the fatal shooting.

Anyone who was a witness or has information is asked to call police on 101 with the reference 4116/4MAR.

People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.