What the papers say – March 4

Escalating international tensions amid the search for a Ukrainian peace deal continue to dominate headlines on Tuesday.

The Guardian, the Daily Mail and the Daily Telegraph lead on the deepening rift between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Mr Trump suggested Mr Zelensky “won’t be around very long” and condemned earlier comments from the Ukrainian leader who suggested a deal with Russia seemed “very far away”.

Mr Trump also lambasted European leaders for their weakness in relying on US backing for any potential peace deal, according to The Times.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports European leaders are backing efforts to seize more than 200 billion euros (£165 billion) of frozen Russian assets held in the EU if Russia were to violate any future ceasefire deal.

Back on British soil, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer says the UK must “lead from the front” when it comes to stopping the “Russian menace”, the Daily Express reports.

And the Daily Mirror says Sir Keir enjoys a “United Kingdom” with MPs on both sides of the political aisle backing his staunch support for Ukraine.

The i writes Britain is approaching Middle East countries including Jordan, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to join peacekeeping efforts in Ukraine.

In other news, Metro reports Tiktok is being investigated for how it uses children’s data.