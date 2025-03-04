UK’s ‘most welcoming city’ is also one of the most haunted – poll

Chester has been ranked the UK’s most welcoming city despite also being considered one of its most haunted.

Online travel business Booking.com said the Cheshire destination has “a strong sense of community” combined with a “mysterious past”.

Chester took first place in the welcoming category at the company’s annual Traveller Review Awards, which are based on the opinions of customers who have booked accommodation, car hire or taxis.

Meanwhile, the city was voted the UK’s most haunted by 15% of respondents in a survey of 2,000 people who believe in ghosts.

Other cities with a significant proportion of votes include York, Edinburgh, Bath and Glasgow.

More than two out of five (41%) of those polled said they would stay in haunted accommodation, with 19% actively seeking haunted experiences when they travel.

Some 38% said they would feel reassured by a friendly spirit in their hotel room.

Chester offers a range of historic hotels and experiences advertised as being haunted, such as The Pied Bull and the Dark Chester Tour, which features stories of witches, plagues and poltergeists.

Booking.com regional manager Ryan Pearson said: “Chester is a city that perfectly blends warmth and history, making it one of the most welcoming destinations in the UK.

“With its charming, cobbled streets, historic architecture and a strong sense of community, it’s no surprise that visitors feel at home.

“But beyond its friendly atmosphere, Chester also has a rich and mysterious past, earning it a reputation as one of the most haunted cities in the country.”