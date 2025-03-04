The full list of nominations for the Bafta Games Awards
The 21st edition of the awards take place in April.
The nominations have been announced for the 21st edition of the Bafta Games Awards, which will take place in April.
Here is the full rundown of nominees.
– Animation
ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 Development Team – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic
WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 Development Team – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment
– Artistic Achievement
ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
HAROLD HALIBUT Ole Tillmann, Fabian Preuschoff, Onat Hekimoglu – Slow Bros./ Slow Bros.
NEVA Development Team – Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital
SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
– Audio Achievement
ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode
ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE 2 Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
STAR WARS OUTLAWS Development Team – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
– Best Game
ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack
BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: ECHOES OF WISDOM Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo
THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic
– British Game
A HIGHLAND SONG Development Team – inkle Ltd
LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
PAPER TRAIL Development Team – Newfangled Games/Newfangled Games
SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic
– Debut Game
ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode
BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack
PACIFIC DRIVE Development Team – Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive
THE PLUCKY SQUIRE Development Team – All Possible Futures/Devolver Digital
TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU Development Team – Surgent Studios/Electronic Arts
THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic
– Evolving Game
DIABLO IV Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE Development Team – Creative Studios 3/Square Enix
NO MAN’S SKY Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games
SEA OF THIEVES Development Team – Rare/Xbox Game Studios
VAMPIRE SURVIVORS Development Team – Poncle/poncle
WORLD OF WARCRAFT Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
– Family
ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
CAT QUEST III Desmond Wong Liang Wai, Nursyazana binte Zainal – The Gentlebros/Kepler Interactive
LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
LITTLE KITTY, BIG CITY Development Team – Double Dagger Studio/Double Dagger Studio
THE PLUCKY SQUIRE Development Team – All Possible Futures/Devolver Digital
SUPER MARIO PARTY JAMBOREE Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo
– Game Beyond Entertainment
BOTANY MANOR Development Team – Balloon Studios/Whitethorn Games
KIND WORDS 2 (LOFI CITY POP) Ziba Scott, Luigi Guatieri, Clark Aboud – Popcannibal/Popcannibal
SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU Development Team – Surgent Studios/Electronic Arts
TETRIS FOREVER Development Team – Digital Eclipse/Digital Eclipse
VAMPIRE THERAPIST Cyrus Nemati, Sheila Fell, Kim Schumacher – Little Bat Games/Little Bat Games
– Game Design
ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode
ASTRO BOT – Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack
HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: ECHOES OF WISDOM Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo
TACTICAL BREACH WIZARDS Tom Francis, Steve Lee, John Roberts – Suspicious Developments/Suspicious Developments
– Multiplayer
CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 Development Team – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
SUPER MARIO PARTY JAMBOREE Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo
TEKKEN 8 Development Team – BANDAI NAMCO Studios/ BANDAI NAMCO Studios
WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 Development Team – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment
– Music
ASTRO BOT Kenneth C M Young – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix
HELLDIVERS 2 Wilbert Roget II, Ross Tregenza, Keith Leary – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
STAR WARS OUTLAWS Wilbert Roget II, Simon Koudriavtsev, Erik Jacobsson – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
– Narrative
BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
DRAGON AGE: THE VEILGUARD Development Team – BioWare/Electronic Arts
FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix
METAPHOR: REFANTAZIO Development Team – ATLUS/SEGA
SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
– New Intellectual Property
ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode
BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack
BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
METAPHOR: REFANTAZIO Development Team – ATLUS/SEGA
STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic
– Performer in a Leading Role
ALEC NEWMAN as Cameron ‘Caz’ Mcleary in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
HUMBERLY GONZALEZ as Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
ISABELLA INCHBALD as Indika in Indika – Odd Meter/11 bit studios
LUKE ROBERTS as James Sunderland in Silent Hill 2 – Bloober Team/Konami Digital Entertainment
MELINA JUERGENS as Senua in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
Y’LAN NOEL as Troy Marshall in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
– Performer in a Supporting Role
ABBI GREENLAND & HELEN GOALEN as The Furies in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
ALDIS AMAH HAMILTON as Astríor in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
JON BLYTH as Big Ron in Thank Goodness You’re Here! – Coal Supper/Panic
KAREN DUNBAR as Finlay in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
MATT BERRY as Herbert the Gardner in Thank Goodness You’re Here! – Coal Supper/Panic
MICHAEL ABUBAKAR as Brodie in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
– Technical Achievement
ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 Development Team – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
TINY GLADE Tomasz Stachowiak, Anastasia Opara – Pounce Light/Pounce Light
WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 – Development Team – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment