Swinney backs calls for Zelensky Holyrood invitation

Scotland’s First Minister has backed calls for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to be invited to address the Scottish Parliament.

John Swinney was asked if he would back the calls by veteran Scottish Tory MSP Jackson Carlaw – who sits as a member of Holyrood’s ruling body.

Invitations to the Scottish Parliament are controlled by the Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone.

The issue was raised by Jackson Carlaw (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Speaking in an exchange about the recent developments between the US and Ukraine over the war, Mr Carlaw said: “President Zelensky, if not quite like Churchill standing alone, is standing on the frontline in this contest.

“It is the blood, toil, tears and sweat of the Ukrainian people that is defending democracy in the West.

“I wonder, First Minister, if you would support a suggestion that an invitation from you and the Presiding Officer of this Parliament be extended, an open invitation, to President Zelensky at a time of choosing and convenience to address this Parliament?”

Mr Carlaw added that the visit could be done in conjunction with a “day of solidarity with the people of Ukraine”.

Responding, Mr Swinney said: “I would readily associate myself with the suggestion made by Jackson Carlaw.

“Invitations to Parliament are a matter for the Presiding Officer and the parliamentary authorities but for my part, and the Government’s, we would happily support such an endeavour.

“I think Mr Carlaw raises an important opportunity for us as a country to come together to express our solidarity with the people of Ukraine and I would be very happy to take part in any discussions on the important suggestions that he has made.”

The Scottish Parliament was contacted for comment.