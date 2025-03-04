Summerland fire families lodge application for fresh inquest

Families affected by a horrific blaze on the Isle of Man 50 years ago have lodged an application for a fresh inquest into the incident.

The fire at the Summerland leisure complex on August 2 1973 killed 50 people, among them 11 children. More than 100 people were injured.

The victims and survivors came from across Great Britain, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and as far as Australia.

The fire was determined to have originated at a crazy golf course outside the complex but ripped its way through Summerland within 30 minutes, quickly spreading through the glass structure that covered the entire building.

Thousands of holidaymakers inside the building had been enjoying their summer break, making use of the five floors of amusement arcades, dance halls, a bingo hall, restaurants and bars.

Phoenix Law solicitor Darragh Mackin (Niall Carson/PA)

It later emerged that flammable Galbestos cladding was known to be a safety risk but was allowed to be used in the construction of what was then a “state-of-the-art” complex.

The incident, which was one of the deadliest fire disasters in British history, has left victims’ families and survivors with lingering questions and unresolved grievances.

They have called for a thorough investigation into circumstances surrounding the fire.

On Tuesday, a solicitor for many of those affected announced that an application for a fresh inquest into the tragic fire had been lodged.

Darragh Mackin, of Belfast-based Phoenix Law, which acts for the Justice for Summerland Campaign, said the application underscores the concerns of the affected families.

He said it came after it was uncovered that a forensic scientist who worked on analysis of the Summerland fire had provided evidence in other cases which was later found to be unreliable and where convictions had been quashed.

Darragh Mackin speaking to the media in front of survivors, family members and supporters after a verdict of unlawful killing was returned in the Stardust fire inquest (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Mackin said: “It is difficult to envisage a more compelling set of circumstances to which point firmly in favour of a fresh investigation.”

He added: “This revelation coupled with the evolution in forensic techniques make a clear and indisputable need for a fresh investigation.”

Mr Mackin previously represented several families affected by the Stardust tragedy in Dublin, Ireland, which claimed the lives of 48 young people.

In April, an inquest concluded that the victims of that fire had been unlawfully killed.

A previous finding in 1982 said that the fire had been started deliberately, a theory the families never accepted.

One of the grounds for the new inquest into the Summerland fire is listed as an insufficiency or irregularity in the proceedings lasting just one day, with its conclusions largely limited to the medical cause of death.

Elsewhere, Phoenix Law argues that there have been scientific developments in forensic science which could benefit a new inquiry, as well as the fact that the scientist’s evidence has been found to be unreliable in other situations.

It added that the Stardust fire inquest demonstrates the significance of the development of forensic techniques within the area of fire science.

A spokesman for the Isle of Man government said: “The Attorney General’s Chambers can confirm that an application has been received and will be given appropriate consideration.”