Prime Minister marks Ramadan at ‘difficult time for Muslims in the UK’

The Prime Minister has celebrated Ramadan at what he called a “difficult time for Muslims in the UK” at an iftar event in Parliament.

Sir Keir Starmer attended “the big iftar” hosted by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims to observe Ramadan, which began on Friday and will go on until March 30.

Speaking at the event on Tuesday evening, the Prime Minister thanked British Muslims for their contributions in “every community in Britain” and reflected on the “pain of the conflict in Gaza” and how conflict abroad “affects communities here at home”.

Sir Keir Starmer said it has been ‘a difficult time’ for Muslims in the UK (Julian Simmonds/Daily Telegraph)

He said: “I know (this) has been a very difficult time for Muslims here in the UK with the pain of the conflict in Gaza and the suffering of the Palestinians.

“I am absolutely clear that the Palestinian must be allowed to rebuild, and we should stand alongside them in this effort on the road to a two-state solution – the only way to get lasting peace in my opinion.”

Sir Keir also said that he was “horrified” by the “wave of hatred we have seen directed towards British Muslims” which he said was “whipped up by far-right rhetoric and disinformation”, particularly in the wake of the riots after three young girls were murdered in Southport last summer.

“It is shocking – absolutely shocking – that 2024 was the worst year for anti-Muslim hate crime since the Home Office began collecting data,” the Prime Minister said.

“I always thought these numbers would go down, that there would be a better trend towards a better society. They’ve gone in the wrong direction to a record high – that’s how serious it is. But of course, they are just statistics, but behind those statistic are real people impacted everyday by this hatred, fearful for their families, fearful for their children facing harassment on our streets.”

The Prime Minister said the images in Southport days after the riots of people rebuilding a wall in front of a mosque which was damaged is “the true spirit of this country” and wished attendees a “peaceful, blessed and fruitful holy month”.