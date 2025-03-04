New measures to target Iranian activities in UK

Iran has been announced as the first foreign power to be placed on the enhanced tier of a new government scheme to protect the UK from covert foreign influence.

Security minister Dan Jarvis told MPs the Tehran regime and its intelligence agencies would be placed on the top level of the foreign influence registration scheme (Firs) when it comes into effect this year.

Mr Jarvis said Iran had become “increasingly emboldened, asserting itself more aggressively to advance their objectives and undermine ours”.

Security minister Dan Jarvis set out the measures in the Commons (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)

In a Commons statement he also announced that terrorism law watchdog Jonathan Hall KC has been asked to draw up a new procedure to allow the proscription of state and state-linked organisations, which could deal with groups including the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Mr Hall’s work will give “specific consideration to the design of a proscription mechanism for state and state-linked bodies providing more flexibility than is offered under the existing powers”, the minister said.