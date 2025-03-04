Nanny who quit job after only three hours of work sues for unpaid wages

An after-school nanny who quit her job after just three hours of work has successfully sued for unpaid wages.

Ley Tsang was “shown the ropes” during an induction session with the child’s parents before changing her mind about the job the next day, an employment tribunal was told.

Despite never having actually looked after the couple’s daughter, the nanny took them to an employment tribunal after they refused to pay her for the session – winning £39.

A south London employment tribunal heard Ms Tsang met the child’s parents using a website called Koru Kids.

After an initial introduction in April 2024, it was agreed that the nanny would start looking after the girl three times a week in three-hour shifts, beginning the following month.

“That first day was to be an ‘induction’ day, when the mother and her partner showed Ms Tsang their daughter’s school and the route to their house, gave her keys to their house, and showed her what was expected of her,” the tribunal was told.

“Ms Tsang also spent some time with their daughter. The mother and her partner were present in the house for the duration.”

The following day, the nanny changed her mind about the £13-an-hour role, and handed in her notice, the tribunal heard.

But arguing that she had not actually “undertaken any childcare”, the girl’s parents refused to pay, the tribunal was told.

Ms Tsang told the tribunal she had “experienced stress” as a result of the case.

Ruling in favour of Ms Tsang’s claim, an employment judge concluded she was “entitled to be paid” for attending the induction session.

The nanny had been instructed to “start on Friday”, the judge said, the day she was “shown the ropes” by the couple.

The parents were ordered to pay Ms Tsang the £39 she is owed.