More than two in three would appreciate being checked on when struggling – poll

More than two-thirds (67%) of people would appreciate someone checking on them if they were struggling to cope, a new survey suggests.

Two out of five (40%) respondents admitted avoiding someone who did not look OK because they were afraid of making small talk.

The survey of 2,085 UK adults was commissioned by charity Samaritans to launch its latest Small Talk Saves Live campaign in partnership with Network Rail, British Transport Police (BTP) and the wider rail industry.

London Bridge station is hosting an exhibition named The Power of Words to celebrate people who have saved lives by using small talk.

Olivia Cayley, head of the rail programme at Samaritans, said: “We know that people can worry about saying the wrong thing or feel like it’s not their place to step in, but it’s always better to say something than to say nothing at all.

“A little small talk and a simple question like ‘Hey, are you alright?’ can be all it takes to interrupt someone’s negative thoughts.”

More than 31,000 railway staff and BTP personnel have been trained in suicide prevention, helping them identify and support people needing help.

Sir Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, said: “We can all have good days and bad days, and that’s why it’s so important to look out for one another.

“This campaign is a powerful reminder for all who use the railway – passengers or staff – that small talk can be life-saving.”

Assistant Chief Constable Sean O’Callaghan of BTP said: “Our number one priority at BTP is to protect vulnerable people from harm, and with just a few words, you can help us.

“From experience, we know that making small talk at the right time can really be enough to save someone’s life, but if you don’t feel comfortable or safe to intervene, please tell a member of rail staff or a police officer.”

Rail minister Lord Hendy said: “Every journey should be a safe one, and we all have a role to play in looking out for each other.”

