Justice feels ‘out of reach’ for victims amid record-high court delays – report

The record levels of crown court delays are deepening the trauma of victims and making many feel justice is “out of reach”, the Victims Commissioner has warned.

A report into how victims are hit by the backlog discovered nearly half of those surveyed – 48% – had a trial date pushed back at least once.

Further data analysed from the courts and tribunal service HMCTS showed the number of crown court cases adjourned more than three times on the day of trial was four times higher in 2023/24 than in 2019/2020, rising to 87 from 20.

Baroness Newlove said the stark findings confirmed her fears that court delays are not just administrative failings but are harming victims, and could lead to them giving up on seeking justice altogether.

The Commissioner for England and Wales, tasked with advocating for victims, called for the Government to provide emergency cash for victim support services during this “time of crisis”, and branded real-term cuts to victim support as “ill-advised” and “short-sighted” amid a spending freeze.

The report published on Tuesday said many victims of serious offences including rape, murder and robbery, are facing years-long waits for justice and are struggling to cope, with many unable to work or turning to drugs, alcohol and self-harm as they face the uncertainty.

It comes amid a record-high crown court backlog in England and Wales, which has almost doubled in five years to 73,105 at the end of September last year.

The report further detailed that almost a quarter – 23% – of cases have been outstanding at the crown court for more than a year, while 8% had been delayed for over two years by the end of September 2024, compared to 7% and 2% respectively by the end of March 2020.

Baroness Newlove said: “For far too many victims, justice now feels out of reach. These delays don’t just prolong the process—they deepen the trauma. Victims’ lives are put on hold, relationships are strained, and their jobs and prospects are threatened. Justice should never come at such a cost.

“The crisis in our crown courts is also placing immense pressure on our vital victim services, already stretched thin with growing waiting lists. These services are crucial to helping victims cope, recover, and stay engaged throughout the court process. But with funding cuts looming, we face the very real threat of reduced support.

“I fear this will drive some victims to give up on seeking justice altogether — a second injustice compounding the first.”

Poor communication with victims of the process was also raised as a concern in the report, citing that 36% of victims said they were not given an explanation when their trial date was changed.

Among the key recommendations from the review, the commissioner is urging for victims whose case is going to trial to be given a single point of contact to improve communication, and for the restoration of court inspections.

Concerns were also raised over the “detrimental” impact on the wider justice system by court delays reducing the quality of victim’s evidence and withdrawing from the process.

One victim’s experience noted in the report said: “I’m 30 now and I was 25 when I reported. I feel like I can’t remember the second half of my 20s.

“The only memory I’ve got of the second half of my 20s is going through the court system because that’s all you can think about and your life gets put on hold… literally it’s like I woke up one day and I’d lost five years of my life.”

Another victim who went to the doctor about chest pains, which were from stress, said: “It’s those two and then three years of just waiting and it’s like going to the lion’s den, you feel like it’s getting closer and you’re getting more anxious.”

The findings of the report have been shared with Sir Brian Leveson’s independent review of criminal courts, announced in December, ahead of its publication expected in the spring.

Victim Support’s chief executive Katie Kempen said the report reflects the picture from frontline services as she backed calls for Government funding for the vital lifeline for victims.

“Even if meaningful action is taken now, the court crisis will take years to resolve,” she warned.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “This Government inherited a record and rising courts backlog – that’s why we’ve asked Sir Brian Leveson to propose once-in-a-generation reform to deliver swifter justice for victims.

“We’ve already funded an additional 2,500 sitting days, raising court capacity to the highest in almost 10 years and are committed to working with our partners to deliver longer-term reform.

“We will not stop until we have a system that protects victims, supports their journey to justice and holds perpetrators to account.”