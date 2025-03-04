Government urged to take action against Hong Kong ‘bounty hunters’ in UK

The Government has been urged to take action against “bounty hunters” targeting Hong Kong pro-democracy activists living in the UK.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said letters were being distributed to neighbours of Hong Kong refugees encouraging them to turn their neighbours in to the Chinese embassy, an example of which was held aloft in the Commons by former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith.

Earlier this year Hong Kong police offered rewards for information leading to the arrests of six pro-democracy campaigners, four of whom are currently living in the UK.

The safety of Hongkongers in the UK was discussed in the Commons (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Philp told MPs: “Bounties have apparently been placed on three people who are in the United Kingdom, amounting to approximately £100,000 each.

“Tony Chung, aged 23, Carmen Lau, aged 30, and Chloe Cheung, aged only 17. All of them fled Hong Kong owing to persecution.

“Chloe Cheung apparently was advised by the police to dial 999 if she felt under threat, which strikes me as an inadequate response.

“I understand that posters appeared near the home addresses of two of these people and letters were posted to their neighbours offering a reward if they were quote ‘delivered to the Chinese Embassy’.

“This is completely unacceptable, cannot be tolerated, and robust action must be taken.”

Home Office minister Dan Jarvis replied: “The safety and security of Hongkongers in the UK is of the utmost importance, and the UK will always stand up for the rights of the people of Hong Kong.

“Let me also say to him that wherever we identify such threats, we will use any and all measures, including through the use of our world-class intelligence services, to mitigate the risk to individuals.”

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said letters were being distributed to neighbours of Hong Kong refugees (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In his contribution, Sir Iain brandished the letter he said was sent to an individual “who has been threatened and the neighbours have been asked to take him to the Chinese embassy to hand them in and receive the bounty”.

He asked: “How much longer are we going to say all these wonderful words in this House about what we stand for?”

Mr Jarvis replied: “The activity that he describes is completely unacceptable.

“The Government is crystal clear that the kind of activity that he has just described is not acceptable and we will do everything that we are able to do in order to prevent it from happening.”

Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West, Christine Jardine asked how the Government will “bring these bounty hunters” to justice and utilise sanctions to “crack down on Hong Kong and Beijing”.

Speaking from the front bench she said: “This is a reminder of the pernicious threat we all face as the Chinese government evidently tries to infiltrate every level of British society.

“I’ve been filmed by a drone while I was filming at a pro-Hong Kong democracy rally in Edinburgh, members have been sanctioned by the CCP, secret police stations have operated across the UK, including Glasgow, there’s the issue of the Embassy in London and the attempt for Chinese companies to be involved in our energy provision in a way which, if not mitigated, will threaten energy security and national security.

“The list grows longer almost daily.”

Mr Jarvis said the Government is “working at pace” to ensure “everybody who lives in this United Kingdom is able to go about their lawful business uninhibited by the activity of others in other countries”.

Conservative former minister Tom Tugendhat is one of a number of MPs, along with Sir Iain, who is sanctioned by China, and he shared his experience of being targeted by communications.

Mr Tugendhat said: “As somebody who is sanctioned, who occasionally gets letters to my home, occasionally gets text messages from random Hong Kong and Beijing numbers, I can only imagine how much more threatening that might be if I had family, if I had connections or relatives in Hong Kong and in mainland China.”

He added: “The reality is we are not today expecting war to take its old nature of massed armies or invasions, we are seeing a pernicious undermining of the confidence in the British state, an undermining of the credibility of our own ability to protect our citizens and our friends, and that is undermining not just our position, but also our economy and the freedom of our citizens.”

Sir Iain Duncan Smith raised concern over plans for a new Chinese embassy in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Iain also raised concern on plans for a new Chinese embassy in London, adding: “Everywhere that they have a super-embassy in the world you see extraterritorial activity grow massively.

“Will he now reject that and start arresting people responsible and kicking them out of the country?”

The minister said Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner is yet to make a decision on plans for the embassy, in her capacity as Housing Secretary.