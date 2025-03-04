Crown actor asked to attend formal police interview over pro-Palestinian protest

The Crown star Khalid Abdalla has been summoned to attend a formal interview by the Metropolitan Police in relation to a pro-Palestinian protest, he said.

The actor, who played Dodi Al Fayed in the series, posted on Instagram to say he and others had been asked to attend an interview in relation to the protest on January 18, and it “remains to be seen if this will result in charges”.

January’s Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) protest was adjusted to be a static rally after police curtailed organisers’ plans for a march past the BBC and near a synagogue.

But a large group marched towards Trafalgar Square from Whitehall after speeches were made at the rally.

Abdalla posted on his Instagram on Monday saying: “On Thursday, alongside others, including Stephen Kapos, an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor, I received a letter from the Metropolitan Police summoning me to attend ‘a formal interview’ in relation to the Palestine Solidarity Campaign protest of Jan 18th.

“It remains to be seen if this will result in charges.

“I’ve expressed my feelings on the experience of that day on previous posts available online.”

He added: “The right to protest is under attack in this country and it requires us all to defend it.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “As part of our ongoing investigation into alleged breaches of Public Order Act conditions on Saturday, January 18, we have invited a further eight people to be interviewed under caution at a police station.

“While we are aware of names being attributed to those who have been invited for interview, we do not confirm the identity of anyone under investigation.”