Concern over dip in vaccine which can protect against six cancers

There is a “worrying lack of awareness” about the HPV jab given to high school pupils, a charity has said after figures show that over a quarter of eligible teenagers are missing out.

The vaccine protects against the human papillomavirus (HPV), which significantly reduces the risk of cancers caused by HPV.

Leading gynaecological cancer charity, The Eve Appeal, has raised concerns over a dip in uptake figures in England coupled with an “understanding gap” about the vaccine.

And leading health officials from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have urged young people to take up the offer of the jab as it called on parents to sign the consent forms to enable their children to be vaccinated.

Officials statistics published in January show that HPV coverage for year 8 students in England was 72.9% for girls in 2023/24, down from 86.9% in 2017/18.

The jab for boys was only introduced in 2019 and coverage levels reached at 71% in 2020/21, but the latest figures show they now stand at 67.7%.

There has been a small increase in uptake among both girls and boys from 2022/23 to 2023/34 – though experts have said that there is “a long way to go”.

It comes as a survey released by The Eve Appeal found 38% of adults said they do not know who is eligible for the NHS HPV vaccination programme.

Two in five (40%) were aware of the vaccination programme for 12 to 13-year-old girls, but only 18% knew the jab is also offered to boys this age, according to the YouGov poll of 2,100 UK adults.

The jab helps to ward off six different cancers including those of the cervix, mouth, anus, penis, vulva and vagina.

Athena Lamnisos, chief executive of The Eve Appeal chief executive, said that there is a “worrying lack of awareness around HPV”, adding: “Girls in the UK have been offered the HPV vaccination since 2008 and vaccination started for boys in 2019 – but in 2025 we’ve got a long way to go reach the target.

“We know that this is largely because of a huge information and understanding gap around how effective the vaccine as a cancer prevention tool.

“And that’s exactly what the HPV vaccine is – the best chance of stopping six different kinds of cancer before they get a chance to start.

“We want to make sure that every young person eligible and every parent or carer, has the information and confidence they need to take up the offer of HPV vaccination.”

Dr Sharif Ismail, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “Although we have seen some increases in the number of young people being vaccinated, uptake is still well below pre-pandemic levels, with over a quarter missing out on this vital protection.

“We urge young people and their parents to ensure consent forms are returned so both boys and girls take up this potentially life-saving vaccine when offered.

“If you missed your HPV vaccine, you can contact your GP practice to arrange an appointment – you remain eligible to receive the vaccine until your 25th birthday.”

Steve Russell, national director for vaccinations at NHS England, added: “We’re urging parents of boys and girls eligible for a vaccine to consent to their children getting their HPV vaccines from nurses when they visit schools, as it helps protect against a virus causing cancers including head and neck, and nearly all cases of cervical cancer.”

Cancer Research UK’s chief executive, Michelle Mitchell, added: “The science is clear: HPV vaccination is safe and effective. It’s vital that access to HPV vaccination and cervical screening is improved to ensure more lives aren’t lost to cervical cancer.”